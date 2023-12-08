The J.D. Silva & Associates law firm is hosting a massive toy giveaway for Houston-area families on Dec. 16.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the future site of J.D. Silva & Associates' new Lawplex development, located at 13965 South Fwy, in Pearland.

According to the personal injury and criminal defense law firm, they will be giving away $15,000 worth of toys for kids and have free holiday activities for families.

Courtesy J.S. Silva & Associates

There is no pre-registration for the event. There is a limit of one toy per child. Toys are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Other activities include pictures with Santa, snow slides, food trucks and hot cocoa stations, a DJ, The Grinch and more.

"We really just want to share the joy of the season with everyone," said Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. "We want to make sure as many kids as possible have a new toy this Christmas and the opportunity to enjoy some fun holiday activities and treats with their family that parents don’t have to worry about paying for. This is what Christmas is all about and it means so much to us to be able to give this gift to the community."