Shooting injures three at north Houston motel, police say

The Brief A man and woman were found shot at a motel on Tidwell Road. A third victim with a ricochet wound took himself to a hospital. It's believed people shot at each other during disturbances in the parking lot.



Police are investigating a reported shootout that injured three people at a north Houston motel early Sunday.

Houston crime: Mustang Inn shooting

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Mustang Inn on Tidwell Road near the Eastex Freeway.

Officers found two shooting victims at the scene: a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg and a man who was shot in his stomach.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Houston Lt. Khan said their injuries were not life-threatening, and they are expected to survive.

Another male reportedly suffered a ricochet injury to the back of his shoulders and took himself to a hospital.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene. It's believed a "series of disturbances" led to more than one person firing shots, according to Lt. Khan.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no description available of any suspects.

What's next:

Houston Police's Major Assaults Division has been notified and will continue the investigation.