Shooting injures three at north Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a reported shootout that injured three people at a north Houston motel early Sunday.
Houston crime: Mustang Inn shooting
What we know:
At about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Mustang Inn on Tidwell Road near the Eastex Freeway.
Officers found two shooting victims at the scene: a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg and a man who was shot in his stomach.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Houston Lt. Khan said their injuries were not life-threatening, and they are expected to survive.
Another male reportedly suffered a ricochet injury to the back of his shoulders and took himself to a hospital.
Investigators gathered evidence at the scene. It's believed a "series of disturbances" led to more than one person firing shots, according to Lt. Khan.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no description available of any suspects.
What's next:
Houston Police's Major Assaults Division has been notified and will continue the investigation.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Lieutenant Khan.