Houston Third Ward residents react to city's new crime fighting plan

On Wednesday, Houston city leaders announced a new plan to try and decrease the number of violent crimes.

The $44 million plan uses several strategies. Among the highlights, the initiative will add 125 officers with the Houston Police Department to city streets per day using overtime, hires 15 new park rangers to patrol city parks, and will begin a new illegal gun buyback program.

"Let me be as clear as I can, violent crime is a public health crisis," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "There are going to be more police officers on the street. You’re going to see more park rangers."

So far this year there have been 48 homicides in Houston. That number is up from 37 through this day last year. While homicide numbers have increased, other crime numbers have decreased compared to previous years.

"We are going to take over our streets," said HPD Chief Troy Finner. "We’re going to do it collectively as a team."

On Wednesday, we went to Houston’s Third Ward to speak with residents about the new initiative. Last week, 3 Houston police officers were injured in a shootout in the Third Ward.

"It’s bad out here," said Rosiland Rogers. "You’re scared to blow your horn at somebody. If they blow through a traffic light, you’re scared you’re going to get shot [for honking]."

"People are acting crazy right now," said another Third Ward resident. "People are acting like they’re losing their minds. It’s better to be riding with it, than without it."

We told Third Ward residents about the new crime prevention imitative. Many are hopeful the new plan will work, but some are skeptical.

"Putting more police on the street [will] just make more traffic," said one Third Ward resident.

"The extra police presence could be an issue, if they’re not good police," said Ed.

"I think they need to open more community centers to help the people on drugs," said Rogers.