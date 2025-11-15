Houston Thanksgiving to-go meals 2025: List of restaurants
HOUSTON - Don't want to do the cooking this year for Thanksgiving? Several Houston-area restaurants want to take care of it for you and are offering to-go meals to feed a group.
If you're interested in ordering out for the holiday, there are some things you should keep in mind. Many restaurants require the to-go pack to be pre-ordered by a specific date. You might also need to pick up your meal the day before Thanksgiving. Some require reheating.
FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Here's a look at some of the restaurants offering to-go meals this year.
- Babin’s Seafood House
- B.B. Italia
- B&B Butchers
- Brenner’s
- Caracol
- Central Market
- Feges BBQ
- Goode Co.
- Hugo’s
- Junior League of Houston
- Kenny & Ziggy’s
- King Ranch Texas Kitchen
- Liberty Kitchen
- Ouisie's Table
- Perry’s Steakhouse
- Urbe
The Source: The information in this article comes from the websites of various restaurants.