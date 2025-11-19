Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Route, tickets, performers

The Brief The Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27. The parade in Downtown Houston is free to watch. There will be floats and other performers like several high school marching bands, Christina Wells, Danny Goey, Payton Howie and more.



Floats and performers will take to Downtown Houston for this year’s 76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time does the parade start?

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27.

What is the parade route?

Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade route for 2025

The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street and heads east down Smith Street before turning right down Walker Street. The parade continues south on Walker Street before turning right down Milam Street. The parade continues west down Milam Street before turning right down Pease Street. It continues north on Pease Street and turns right on Louisiana Street. It continues east down Louisiana Street before turning left down Clay Street and then right back onto Smith Street where it comes to an end at Dallas Street.

Who is performing at the parade?

There will be floats and other performers like several high school marching bands, Christina Wells, Danny Goey, Payton Howie, Gloria Prince, Bridgjette Jackson, Kam Franklin, Theatre Under the Starts and more.

Who are the grand marshals?

This year, Houston mascots Toro, Clutch, Orbit and Diesel will serve as the grand marshals.

Is the parade free?

Yes. You can attend the parade for free by lining up on the sidewalk along the parade route. However, you can also purchase reserved seats near Smith Street and McKinney Street. Click here for more information.