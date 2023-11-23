Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Downtown Houston to watch the 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.

You can watch the parade in the live player above.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Smith at Lamar, heads north to Walker, east to Milam, south to Pease, west to Louisiana, north to Clay, west to Smith, and north to end at Smith and Dallas.

The parade is free and open to the public, with a limited number of premium reserved seats available for purchase.

There is some scattered drizzle in the forecast for Thursday, but organizers are still planning for up to 250,000 attendees.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was selected to serve as grand marshal for the parade, along with co-marshals, Rockets legends, former Championship Coach Rudy Tomjanovich, and Hall of Fame player, Calvin Murphy.

The Texas Southern University marching band, "Ocean of Soul" will start the parade after a special performance from Roger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from Theatre Under the Stars.

The parade will feature additional performances, high-flying balloons, and colorful and unique floats, including the famous Tom Turkey and Santa Claus.

New floats include the Recycle float, sponsored by the City of Houston Solid Waste Department, made from all recycled materials. Furthermore, the parade will feature a number of local and regional high-stepping marching bands, drill teams, dance companies, and more.