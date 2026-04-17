Houston Texans, Will Anderson Jr. agree to record-breaking $150M contract extension: Reports
HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Texans are making a massive statement about the future of their defense, reportedly securing star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with a historic contract extension.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans reacts against after the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
A Historic Payday in Houston
According to NFL Media, the Houston Texans and Will Anderson Jr. have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $150 million.
The blockbuster deal sets a new market for defensive players, featuring a staggering $134 million in total guarantees.
The contract effectively keeps the cornerstone of the Texans' pass rush in Deep Steel Blue for the foreseeable future.
The contract's $50 million average annual value (AAV), officially makes Anderson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the league, surpassing previous benchmarks set by elite edge rushers and wide receivers.
Building Around a Defensive Cornerstone
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
Since being drafted No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has been the heartbeat of DeMeco Ryans’ defensive scheme.
His ability to disrupt backfields and lead in the locker room made an extension a top priority for General Manager Nick Caserio.
By locking up Anderson now, the Texans avoid a potentially more expensive negotiation down the road while ensuring their defensive identity remains intact.
The inclusion of a no-trade clause further underscores the mutual commitment between the franchise and the former Alabama standout.
Setting the Market
The $50 million annual salary represents a significant jump in the NFL’s salary hierarchy.
As the salary cap continues to rise, the Texans chose to be aggressive, setting a new floor for future negotiations involving elite defensive talent across the league.
For Houston fans, the message is clear: the Texans are in a "win-now" window and are willing to spend record-breaking capital to keep their homegrown superstars at NRG Stadium.
The Source: The NFL and Fox Sports.