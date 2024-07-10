Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard found himself in need of a little off-field assistance this week when his pickup truck was caught in a flooded ditch during Hurricane Beryl.

Howard turned to Twitter for help, which quickly arrived in the form of some helpful Houstonians ready to tackle the challenge.

The Texans star was soon back on the road, thanks to the swift response from the community. "Tytus Howard got the help he needed as Houstonians came to the rescue, saving his half-flooded truck," Howard shared on Twitter, showcasing the spirit and unity of the Houston locals.

Howard, thankful for the support, was reminded of the tight-knit nature of the Houston community through this experience.