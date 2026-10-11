Houston Texans snap winless start with 26-3 victory over Tennessee Titans

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The Brief Houston defeated the Tennessee Titans 26-3 to earn its first victory of the season behind two total touchdowns from quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans' defense dominated after an early field goal, holding Tennessee to a season-low 187 total yards while forcing two turnovers and logging four sacks. Houston running back David Montgomery and safety Jalen Pitre both exited early with injuries, and the severity of their conditions is currently unknown.



Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had two total touchdowns and led the Houston Texans to a 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, ending their winless start to the season.

Houston improved to 1-4 and snapped a four-game losing streak. The Texans also ended an opening winless skid against Tennessee for the second consecutive season.

Texans defense dominates Titans

What we know:

Houston’s defense set the tone after Tennessee opened the game with a field goal. The Texans forced two turnovers, including a fumble recovery and an interception, while Will Anderson Jr. recorded three of the Texans' four sacks. The Titans struggled to move the ball after their opening drive, finishing with a season-low 187 yards and did not score again after the first quarter field goal.

Houston took a 12-3 lead into halftime behind four field goals from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn. The Texans then controlled the game after halftime, keeping the Titans’ offense off the field and pulling away in the third quarter. Stroud capped a long third-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, extending Houston’s lead to 19-3. The Texans kept the drive alive when Stroud escaped pressure and found wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 23-yard sideline catch.

David Montgomery, Jalen Pitre exit early

Dig deeper:

The Texans lost running back David Montgomery to a groin injury in the second quarter. He did not return. Safety Jalen Pitre also left late in the game with a shoulder injury.

Houston will look to build on its first win of the season, while Tennessee remains in search of its first victory after falling to 0-5.

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