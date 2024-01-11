Houston Texans playoff tickets sold out, partnering with Ford for ticket giveaway

The Houston Texans have SOLD OUT of playoff tickets! It's about to go down in H-Town!

On Saturday, the Texans are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in the NFL Playoffs and tickets for the stadium with a seating capacity of 72,700 have sold out of tickets.

However, the team directed fans to the official NFL Marketplace to buy resale tickets if they still want to get into the highly anticipated game.

Ticket prices for resale tickets are as low as $104. Click here to visit the resale website.

After announcing the tickets were sold out, the Texans reported they were doing a ticket giveaway with Ford!

There is still a chance for 50 people to win a pair of tickets to the Texans playoff game on Saturday by entering the contest.

According to the Texans page, the first 50 entrants will receive ticket information on Jan. 12 and must claim the tickets by 3 p.m. on Friday. There is only one entry allowed per household. Click here for more information.