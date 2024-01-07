Houston Texans are AFC South Champions, will face Cleveland in first round of playoffs

The Houston Texans, who won a big game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, are now AFC South champions.

The Texans head into the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Just one year ago, the team was 3-14.

As a result, the Texans will face the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs.

Date and time are yet to be determined.