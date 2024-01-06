Texans vs. Colts: Live game update, Texans lead 14-6

The Houston Texans are looking for a big win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday to help send them to the playoffs!

Texans are currently 9-7 for the season, as are the Colts. The game at Lucas Oil Stadium will determine who might clinch a playoff spot.

There is also the scenario if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Titans, then the winner of Saturday's game could win the AFC South.

*Keep up with live updates from the game below.*

First Quarter

The Colts scored early in the game, with a field goal kick getting on the scoreboard with three points.

However, the Texans wasted no time scoring a touchdown after quarterback C.J. Stroud passes 75 yards to Nico Collins on their first play.

The Houston team is now in the lead 7-3 in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

The Colts were unable to score heading into the second quarter and had to punt the ball back to the Texans.

FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel comments the game appears to be going back and forth.

Texans start their first play in the second quarter on the 30-yard line.

The score stays at 7-3 as the Texans are unable to score during their possession of the ball and have to punt to the Colts.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has an incomplete pass to Mo Alie-Cox. The team is unable to score and punts it to the Texans.

Nico Collins runs 29 yards to get the Texans 1st and goal with a chance of potentially being the first to score in the second quarter.

Texans score! Stroud passes to Andrew Beck who was wide open in the end zone! The score is now 14-3.

The Colts kick a field goal to bring the score to 14-6 at the end of the second quarter.