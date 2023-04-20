The NFL Draft is happening next week and Houstonians are invited to the Texans Draft Party!

Fans of the Houston Texans can attend the team's party presented by Modelo on April 27 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2023 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. and fans who decide to go out will gain access to seating and enjoy activities in the Ford Fan Fest on-site beginning at 4 p.m.

"We can’t wait to bring Draft Party back to Miller Outdoor Theatre this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "With the excitement surrounding this year’s Draft, we know it will be the premier destination for all Texans fans as we welcome new players to H-Town together."

SUGGESTED: Houston Texans fined $175,000 by NFL, lose 5th round draft pick

Their Draft Party will have live Zoom calls with Texans first-round Draft picks and special appearances by current Texans players. Guests will also have the chance to get unique Draft merchandise only available at the party.

H-E-B will have a Tailgate Town with food trucks, concessions, and giveaways and Ford will have a Fan Fest with activities for the whole family to do.

RELATED: Reports: Texans sign former University of Houston QB Case Keenum to 2-year deal

Other highlights from the party include:

The Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, for those 21+ only, will offer Modelo samples, games, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. Live, on-stage entertainment from TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders. Fans at the Draft Party will also be able to power up with Reliant and be a part of the show with light-up wristbands, synchronized to the stage performances throughout the night. Numerous food and beverage options. NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the Draft shown on a massive, on-stage screen. Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcasting live with commentary and analysis

The event is free for everyone to enjoy and Season Ticket Members can donate $5 to the Houston Texans Foundation to access covered seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If you want the ultimate experience, tickets are also available for purchase in the Red Zone presented by TDECU on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be able to enjoy covered seating in front of the stage, access to a private party area, complimentary food, and drinks, reserved parking, visits from Texans special guests and more.

Tickets for the Red Zone experience are $175 and proceed will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park for all fans, but attendees are encouraged to use ridesharing.

The Texans currently hold 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with five picks in the top 75 overall.

For more information and to RSVP or buy tickets to Draft Party, visit the Houston Texans website.