Houston Texans fans react to this weekend's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Houston Texans are preparing for this weekend’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams have struggled so far in 2021.

"I think we’re going to have to get a whole new coaching staff," said Brad Edwards, a Texans fan. "Just going to have to revamp the whole thing. Blow it up and start over again."

At a sports bar in Houston Thursday night, many people weren’t very enthusiastic about the city’s football team.

"We are [fans], but I’d rather not talk about them right now," said one fan.

"We need new players," said another Texans fan. "New guys. No one is managing anybody correctly."

We interviewed Jake Asman about the Texans. Asman is a radio host for "The Wheelhouse" ESPN Radio 97.5 and 92.5.

"Until really the Watson trade happens, and they get back a bunch of picks and can start this rebuild, that’s kind of the dark cloud hanging over the organization," said Asman. "The big thing for the Texans is going to be they have to draft really well. They have to make really smart signings in the off-season. Ultimately, they have to figure out who the next franchise quarterback is going to be for this team."

The Jaguars and Texans go into Sunday’s matchup both tied with 2-11 records. While the winning team would earn bragging rights, the loser would get better picks in next year’s NFL draft.

"My co-host on radio coined it, the blow it bowl," said Asman. "The team that wins this game, won’t get a chance to pick at the top 2."

Fans we met Thursday, were split on if they want the Texans to win or lose Sunday.

"You’ve got to lose this weekend," said one fan. "Higher draft picks."

"We need to win, if we can win," said another fan.

While the Texans have already been eliminated from this year’s NFL playoffs, some fans are optimistic 2022 will be better.

"Hopefully it will," said a Texans fan. "I’m thinking it will. They’re talking about the draft. You never know what will come out of it. I’m thinking we’ll be alright next year. I’m optimistic."