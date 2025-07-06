Houston Texans donate $500K to Central Texas flood relief efforts
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans on Saturday announced they were making a donation towards flood recovery efforts in Central Texas.
In a social media post, the team said they were donating $500,000 to go toward resources for rescue, relief and recovery.
Statement from McNair Family
What they're saying:
"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks."
Dallas Cowboys, NFL Donations
In addition to the Texans' donation, the NFL Foundation and Dallas Cowboys are also making $500,000 contributions each.
Kerr County Flooding
At least 59 people were killed in Kerr County as rapidly rising river levels along the Guadalupe River swept away homes and vehicles on Friday.
Kerr County officials said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered.