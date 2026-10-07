Houston Texans designate Tank Dell, two others to return from Injured Reserve List

The Brief Major Roster Boost: Wide receiver Tank Dell headlines a group of three players designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Reinforcements Up Front: Offensive tackle Braden Smith and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald were also cleared to begin their 21-day practice window. Next Steps: Opening the practice window allows all three players to practice with the team immediately, though Houston can activate them to the 53-man roster at any point over the next three weeks.



The Houston Texans designated three key players to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, officially opening their 21-day practice window.

Wide receiver Tank Dell, offensive tackle Braden Smith, and rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald are all eligible to return to full practice activities with the team.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 21: Medical staff look at Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans after Dell sustained an injury while catching a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium o Expand

Dell's return marks a major milestone in his recovery from a severe knee injury suffered in late 2024 that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. Before the injury, Dell established himself as one of quarterback C.J. Stroud’s top downfield targets during his rookie and sophomore campaigns.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 24: Kayden McDonald (R) of Ohio State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) celebrates after being selected thirty-sixth overall pick by the Houston Texans during Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure St Expand

Smith, an off-season acquisition brought in to reinforce the offensive line, and McDonald, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, both provide immediate depth as Houston looks to stabilize its roster entering Week 5.

Under NFL rules, the Texans now have 21 days to activate any or all of the three players to the active 53-man roster. If a player is not activated within that three-week period, they must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.