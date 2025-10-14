The Brief A person is barricaded inside an apartment on Main Street. Officials say the person had fired a gun into the ground at a METRORail platform. SWAT, Houston police and METRO police are at the scene.



A person is barricaded inside a Midtown Houston apartment after allegedly firing a gun at a METRORail platform on Tuesday morning, officials say.

SWAT standoff

What we know:

According to METRO, their police department received a report around 11 a.m. about an incident at the Ensemble/HCC METRORail platform.

METRO says there was some kind of incident between two people at a nearby convenience store which spilled over to the platform.

METRO says the suspect fired a gun toward the ground and then entered a nearby apartment in the 4600 block of Main Street.

The Houston Police Department responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. METRO police are providing support. SWAT is also at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what sparked the initial incident. The person who is barricaded inside the apartment has not been identified.