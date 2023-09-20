A suspect has been charged in the death of a man who was found severely beaten on Houston’s south side last year, police say.

Authorities say Steven Nickerson, 42, has been charged with murder in the connection to the death of 69-year-old Joseph Jones.

Steven Nickerson (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Jones was found unresponsive in a commercial building in the 3500 block of Yellowstone Blvd around noon Dec. 21.

He had been severely beaten, police say, and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead.

The building owner reportedly told police that Jones had been living there, and he went to check on Jones because he hadn’t been able to reach him.

During the preliminary investigation, police determined that the incident may have occurred around 10 a.m. Detectives believed that Jones’ pickup truck was stolen by the suspect or suspects.

Police say further investigation identified Nickerson as the suspect in the case, and he was charged. He was already in jail on unrelated charges, officials say.