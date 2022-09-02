Suspect shot to death by task force officers at Houston apartment complex: HPD

article

A suspect is dead after he was shot by members of a law enforcement task force at an apartment complex in Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of El Paseo Street.

The Houston Police Department, which is investigating the shooting because it happened in city limits, says members of the U.S. Marshals task force shot the male suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

No task force officers were injured.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.