The Brief The man accused of shooting a woman in Sugar Land and then two more people in Houston was identified by police as William Lewis, 42. Police say Lewis was found dead after the shooting spree from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the woman who was killed in Sugar Land knew the suspect.



The man accused of shooting and killing three people in Houston and Sugar Land before turning the gun on himself has been identified.

Sugar Land police confirmed the identity of the deceased shooter as 42-year-old William Lewis.

Shooting began in Sugar Land

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the shooting spree started in Sugar Land. A shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 129000 block of Dairy Ashford Road, near Highway 90.

Sugar Land police said in a statement on Wednesday night that upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a woman with several gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a white SUV that had gone off the road.

Officials said two witnesses assisted as officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where she later died. She was identified as Shelley Perrault, 47, from Rosenberg, according to Sugar Land PD.

A BOLO, or Be On The Lookout, for the suspect's vehicle, a gray SUV, was issued to nearby agencies.

Officials said they have learned the suspect and victim had a relationship and the incident was not a random act of road rage violence as was first reported by authorities.

Police said the victim's family in the shooting has been identified.

2 more shot in Houston

At about 1:30 p.m., Houston police were called to a mechanic shop on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive.

Lt. Crowson said the suspect in the Sugar Land shooting had shot and killed a 51-year-old mechanic at the Fondren shop. The owner of the shop, Hector Vasquez, 35, allegedly started filming the suspect, and the suspect shot and killed him.

Suspect found dead

HPD then received a shooting call in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive near South Gessner Road. Allegedly, the suspect was found dead in the suspect vehicle with a gunshot wound that's believed to be self-inflicted. Sugar Land police identified him as William Lewis.