Historic wind gusts were recorded in the northern parts of the Houston area during Wednesday night's storm. Thousands of residents were left without power overnight and much of Thursday, as they began the cleanup process.

The National Weather Service says 80 miles per hour winds were recorded in the Spring area. The storm blew over power lines, knocking out electricity for thousands of residents.

Massive trees were pulled from the ground with limbs crashing into people’s cars and destroying homes like Melanie Stanberry’s.

"Last night it looked like a horror movie," Stanberry said.

"It was very scary. My baby girl, she screamed the whole time, and I couldn’t even react because I had to make sure she knew she was okay. I was standing right by that board, and I felt the debris go across my face and wind go across my face," Stanberry continued.

Stanberry, her husband, her three kids, and their two dogs were all home at the time and standing inside her daughter’s bedroom when their house turned pitch black. Suddenly, Stanberry spotted a tree falling towards them in the darkness.

The tree crashed through their roof and destroyed the entire left portion of their home where their bedrooms are located. Stanberry said all their belongings are likely destroyed forever.

"We were covered in the debris, we were covered in fiberglass," Stanberry described.

The family slept in their car overnight and are now trying to figure out where they’ll go next.

"I don’t even know where we’re going to go. I don’t know what we’re going to do," Stanberry said.