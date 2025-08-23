Two people found in stolen Houston ambulance; one detained, officials say

The Brief The ambulance was reportedly stolen from Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston's Medical Center area. Police pulled the ambulance over in northern Harris County. One person was detained, and another ambulance was called to the scene.



One person has been detained after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Houston's Medical Center area.

Stolen Houston ambulance

What we know:

According to a Houston Fire official, the ambulance was originally taking a patient to Memorial Herman-Texas Medical Center.

Medics were transferring care at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after 2:30, they notified authorities that the ambulance had been stolen.

Officers were dispatched, and the ambulance was eventually found and pulled over.

Initially, it was reported that the ambulance led a police chase. Fire officials have since confirmed that there was no chase.

Houston Police say the ambulance was stopped in the 7800 block of Stuebner Airline Road, near FM 1960.

Two people were reportedly found in the ambulance. One of them was detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not confirmed if the second person in the ambulance was also detained.

There are no details about how the chase ended or if there were any injuries. Fire officials say an additional ambulance was called to the scene.