The "Sticky Note Bandit" is on the loose in Houston and the FBI is asking the public for help finding him.

Authorities have dubbed a man who has committed three bank robberies in the last 10 days as the "Sticky Note Bandit". Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robber.

The reason police have given him the name is in every robbery he has committed, he’s passed the bank teller a note.

According to officials, the first robbery he allegedly committed was on July 5, around 1:30 p.m. at the Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West.

The man is said to have entered the bank dressed as a female, walked up to the teller, and gave them a threatening sticky note demanding cash. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, officials say. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The second robbery he was accused to be involved in was on July 11, around 12:09 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd in east Houston.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of FBI Houston)

Same as the first robbery, he entered the bank dressed as a female, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash, FBI Houston says.

The teller left the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety.

Authorities say the suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then left without any money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

(Photo courtesy of FBI Houston)

According to the FBI, he committed the third robbery around 3:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Wells Fargo Bank on 6255 Bissonnet Street.

The robber walked into the bank dressed as a woman, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note demanding cash.

They left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

FBI officials describe the robber as a Black male, approximately 5’8" tall with a thin to medium build. During the last two robberies, he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.