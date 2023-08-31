Houston police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident initially came in as a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Royal Palms Street.

Houston police investigate a deadly stabbing on Royal Palms.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 49-year-old man on the floor of the bedroom. Officials say Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead from an apparent stab wound – not a gunshot.

Detectives say they want to speak with the apartment’s female tenant, who they are considering a person of interest.

Anyone with information in this case or on the female being sought for questioning is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.