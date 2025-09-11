'Thank you, Cy Ridge': Community helps longtime Cypress Ridge lunch lady after devastating fire

The Brief Janice Travers lost everything after a fire tore through her apartment building in Spring Branch. She's been a lunch lady at Cypress Ridge High School for two decades. The community has raised thousands of dollars and donated essentials to help Travers.



A community is rallying around a beloved lunch lady after she lost everything in a devastating fire.

What we know:

Janice Travers has been a lunch lady at Cypress Ridge High School for 20 years. Last month, a fire destroyed her home and everything in it. Now, the community has stepped up to help her get back on her feet.

Last month, a devastating fire tore through her apartment building along Teague Road in Spring Branch, displacing more than 300 people.

Travers lived at the complex since 2011. She says she lost her home and priceless family items.

What they're saying:

"I just busted out crying," Travers said. "I saw my daughter, all her memories gone. Pictures of my grandkids, all that’s gone. I love my grandkids to death. I had pics of them, everything was, ‘Grandma, grandma, grandma.’ And my daughter got married, and I lost a lot of her wedding stuff."

Travers had to stay in a hotel room until she figured out her next steps.

"I was down, depressed," she said. "I kept getting too many ‘no’s.’ I didn’t have another apartment to move into and didn’t have this or that. Then things just happened."

But things turned around, thanks to the community coming together, raising thousands of dollars and donating essentials.

"I’d been there for 20 years, so old students, new students, staff, everybody just pitched in," Travers said. "They gave me checks, gave me money, asked me if I needed furniture, needed this, needed that. Everyone pulled together. Because I’m used to helping people. I’m not used to taking. I’m used to giving. It’s been unbelievable."

With the community’s support, Travers now has a new apartment, furniture, clothes, shoes and more. She says she is beyond grateful for the generosity.

The fundraiser continues to help Travers.

"Thank you, Cy Ridge. Everybody who helped, thank you. I can’t say anything else, just thank you," she said. "Thank you, guys. I love you all."

With a new home and a fresh start, Travers tells FOX 26 she now has hope for the future.