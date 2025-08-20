Northwest Houston apartment fire leaves more than 300 people displaced: 'You never think it can happen to you'

The Brief More than 300 people are displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building on Tuesday. It happened along Teague Road and many families lost all their belongings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A massive fire tore through an apartment complex along Teague Road in northwest Houston on Tuesday, injuring two firefighters and displacing more than 300 residents.

The building is fenced off and boarded up as investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze.

The fire happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday and the scope of the destruction was clear: at least 100 units were damaged, belongings were destroyed, and most of the roof had collapsed.

No residents were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents say they lost everything

What they're saying:

Elizabeth Przyborski had just come home from work when she realized the building was on fire near her apartment.

"I saw the fire truck outside and heard people yelling… my neighbor said, ‘You may want to get out, the apartment above you is on fire.’ I had two minutes to run in and grab my dog and my purse. Smoke was already filling up my apartment," Przyborski said.

Returning the next morning, she said the loss finally sank in.

"I was just in shock… when I came back this morning, I broke down in tears. I couldn’t believe it," she said, adding she’s grateful to be alive with her dog. "They gave us a hotel for last night and tonight and said there’s another apartment for us to stay in for 90 days. It’s not a day at a time, it’s an hour at a time. You never think it can happen to you—yes it can."

Julio Mauricio said his brother, sister-in-law, and their children were rushed out by firefighters and lost everything.

"I called my brother… he said, ‘my apartment is burning down completely and we’re losing everything,’" Mauricio said. "It was so quick they didn’t have time to take anything out… he couldn’t even pick up his wallet. He lost everything inside the apartment… it’s really hard, but good thing they have people to take care of them. That’s why I’m here."

American Red Cross assists

The American Red Cross is assisting residents as crews continue cleanup at the site. They are helping more than 300 people with food, water, clothing and other essentials. The Red Cross is also helping families with finding another place to stay.

Firefighters hurt

Authorities say two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was hospitalized with a shoulder injury; the other was treated for a heat-related illness.