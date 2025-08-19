Teague Road apartment fire: 2 firefighters injured following 3-alarm fire

The Brief The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene following a 3-alarm apartment fire on Tuesday evening. Officials said the fire sparked up in the 2700 block of Teague Road around 6:15 p.m. A third alarm was called for additional manpower to fight the flames.



Houston fire: Authorities putting out hot spots following 3-alarm fire on Teague Road.

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 2700 block of Teague Road around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities said the fire was being defensively fought.

A third alarm was called for additional manpower to fight the flames.

Houston fire officials said two firefighters were injured fighting the fire: One was for a heat-related injury and the other firefighter was for a shoulder injury.

Officials say no civilian injuries were reported.

In all, officials said out of the 389 total units at the complex, about 100 suffered water or fire damage.

Officials said the American Red Cross has been notified. Utilities have been impacted to the entire complex.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released and will be under investigation.