A suspect has been charged in the deadly shooting of a woman who was killed in the Houston liquor store where she worked.

Michael Dewayne Wilkerson, 39, is charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence, Houston police say.

Tikisha King, 29, was found shot inside a liquor store at 14370 South Post Oak Road around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said an employee arrived at the store, discovered what happened and called police.

According to police, King had multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

Police say the investigation led them to identify Wilkerson as the suspect in the case. He reportedly had a previous dating relationship with King.

Wilkerson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.