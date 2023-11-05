Houston soldier killed supporting 'Operation Inherent Resolve' in Qatar

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a Houston soldier who was killed supporting ‘Operation Inherent Resolve.’

According to a release, Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, 33, of Houston died on Nov. 3 at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a result of a non-combat related incident.

SUGGESTED: 6 people injured in Galveston shooting at Lone Star Rally, police have arrested and charged shooter

Berrios was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The incident is under investigation.