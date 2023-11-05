The Galveston Police Department says five people were injured in a shooting at Saturday night's Lone Star Rally on The Strand.

In our recent report, starting on Nov. 2, motorcyclists were revving up for the 23rd annual Lone Star Rally this weekend. The four-day event is considered the largest motorcycle rally in Texas.

According to officials, five people were injured and taken to the hospital to an area trauma center for treatment after the shooting.

Peddis Ray, 20, of Hitchcock, was identified by police as the alleged shooter. Police found a gun at the scene and arrested Ray.

Police say Ray was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Galveston Police Chief Douglas Balli, "we believe this incident is related to ongoing gun violence in Galveston County, and nothing has been shown that it was related to the rally."

Balli said, Ray is a member of a local gang, and we believe he was targeting rivals. Police say they do have Ray in custody and will continue investigation.

While investigating the shooting, police closed off certain parts of the Stand, which stopped alot of bikers from getting to their motorcycles. Authorities said those affected are now able to retrieve their motorcycles and belongings.