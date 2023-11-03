Motorcyclists are revving up for the 23rd annual Lone Star Rally this weekend. The four-day event is the largest motorcycle rally in the state. The festivities kicked off on Thursday and run through the weekend.

Galveston was packed with bikers and motorcycles on Friday. The Strand and Seawall were blocked off for the rally. Lone Star Rally organizers said they expect over 400,000 visitors for this year's event.

"It’s one of the best parties on the Gulf Coast," said Mark Gray, a spokesperson for the Lone Star Rally.

To help keep the two-wheeled visitors safe, the Galveston Police Department said they’ll have about 250 officers on duty throughout the weekend.

"Unfortunately, we do have traffic accidents , and traffic accidents involving motorcycles tend to cause injuries," said Chief Doug Balli of the Galveston Police Department.

During last year’s bike rally, the Galveston Police Department recorded 229 traffic stops, 17 crashes, and one fatality. The Chief of Police said it’s an all-hands-on-deck mission to keep people safe.

"We will have contingencies here from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, FBI, and various other law enforcement agencies," said Balli.

An event spokesperson said the rally is a place where bikers can come together, be themselves, and be safe.

"If you talk to anyone out here, they will say Lone Star Rally is that shining star on the Gulf Coast. Throughout the nation it’s the largest in North America," said Gray.

Some bikers even traveled all the way from Dallas and Colorado for the event.

"The camaraderie, the motorcycles, it’s just great. All walks of life that show up to do this," said Roger Rowe, a motorcyclist.

"It’s just amazing how everyone comes out, and it’s just like you’re all family. You don’t have any differences. Everyone has the same goal, it's to have a good time," said Patsy Silva, another motorcyclist.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors, Galveston's marketing organization said the event will contribute more than $115 million to the local economy.