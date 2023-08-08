article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen in Houston.

According to the alert, Akinkunmi Ajose was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday near Navigation Blvd. and Lockwood Drive.

Ajose may be driving a red 2015 Nissan Rouge with Texas license plate SKX6747.

Ajose is 5’6" tall, 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office at (281)341-4685.