Houston Silver Alert canceled: Authorities locate missing 86-year-old man

UPDATE: The Texas Center for the Missing has canceled the Houston Regional Silver Alert for 86-year-old John Bishop. Officials said he was found safe.

--------------------

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert for a man last seen on Monday morning.

Authorities are searching for 86-year-old John Bishop.

John Bishop

Bishop is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

Bishop was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 21000 block of Manon Lane in Spring.

Officials said he was last seen driving a Black 2009 Lincoln Navigator bearing Texas license plate 7TYHJ.

He may also be wearing a long-sleeve navy blue shirt, black pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information on Bishop's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at (281) 376-3472.