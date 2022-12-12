Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood.

The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

MORE: 1 teen dead, another hospitalized after shooting near Humble

Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots. As they were searching the area, they heard more gunshots that led to the location where they found the woman, officials say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting near Harland Drive and Cyr Street.

The woman has not been identified, but police believe she may be in her 20s.

According to police, there was a running car near the ditch where the woman was found, but it is unclear at this time if it is her vehicle. The car reportedly had at least two bullet holes.

MORE: Small church bus flipped over with more than 10 children inside in east Harris County

Police say two men who were in a nearby house were taken in for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation into the shooting continues.