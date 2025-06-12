Persons of interest wanted in deadly 2023 north Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for two people to question about a deadly shooting that happened in 2023.
Dec. 2023: Man found shot on West Greens Road
What we know:
The shooting happened on December 30, 2023.
Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the Columbia Greens Apartments on West Greens Road.
When they arrived at the scene, they say they found 22-year-old Jahlill Zachary with a gunshot wound. He was allegedly knocking on residents' doors looking for help.
Zachary was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe Zachary was shot at a different location, but someone brought him to West Greens.
On Wednesday, Houston police shared photos of two persons of interest. The two were allegedly seen with Zachary a few hours before he was shot.
Police say the two are not believed to be suspects, but investigators would like to speak with them.
What we don't know:
The persons of interest have not been identified.
There is no information on any suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the persons of interest or this case in general can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
PREVIOUS REPORT: Man shot while walking with group in apartment complex
The Source: Houston Police Department