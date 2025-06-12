Persons of interest wanted in deadly 2023 north Houston shooting

The Brief Jahlill Zachary died in Dec. 2023 after he was found shot on West Greens Road. Investigators believe Zachary was shot somewhere else, then was taken to Greens. The two persons of interest are not suspects, but were reportedly seen with the victim hours before he was shot.



Houston police are looking for two people to question about a deadly shooting that happened in 2023.

Dec. 2023: Man found shot on West Greens Road

What we know:

The shooting happened on December 30, 2023.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the Columbia Greens Apartments on West Greens Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found 22-year-old Jahlill Zachary with a gunshot wound. He was allegedly knocking on residents' doors looking for help.

Zachary was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe Zachary was shot at a different location, but someone brought him to West Greens.

On Wednesday, Houston police shared photos of two persons of interest. The two were allegedly seen with Zachary a few hours before he was shot.

Police say the two are not believed to be suspects, but investigators would like to speak with them.

What we don't know:

The persons of interest have not been identified.

There is no information on any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the persons of interest or this case in general can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

