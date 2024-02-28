Three teenagers have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man at a Houston METRO bus stop last year.

According to Houston police, 17-year-old Gavin Kemani Paul has been charged with capital murder, and two other suspects who were 16 at the time of the shooting have been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on capital murder charges. The juveniles have not been identified due to their ages.

Gavin Kemani Paul, 17 (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The three suspects have been charged in connection to a shooting at 7909 Martin Luther King Boulevard on Aug. 7 last year.

Around 4:40 a.m., METRO police officers found 27-year-old Dexter Watson unresponsive at the bus stop. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

There was no known motive or suspect at the time, but police say further investigation led to the identification of the teen suspects.