Houston: Man found fatally shot at Fifth Ward apartment complex; police seeking information
HOUSTON - A man died early Thursday after he was found shot in Houston's Fifth Ward. Police are calling on the public to provide any information.
Houston crime: Sydnor Street apartment shooting
What we know:
According to Houston Police, a call came in at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Police went to an apartment complex on Sydnor Street, near the East Freeway and Gregg Street. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity is being verified by medical examiners. Police say the victim was 33 years old.
There is no information about any suspects or a possible motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department