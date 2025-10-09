Expand / Collapse search

Houston: Man found fatally shot at Fifth Ward apartment complex; police seeking information

By
Published  October 9, 2025 3:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police responded to an overnight shooting call at a complex on Sydnor Street.
    • A man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased in a hospital.
    • Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HOUSTON - A man died early Thursday after he was found shot in Houston's Fifth Ward. Police are calling on the public to provide any information.

Houston crime: Sydnor Street apartment shooting

What we know:

According to Houston Police, a call came in at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. 

Police went to an apartment complex on Sydnor Street, near the East Freeway and Gregg Street. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is being verified by medical examiners. Police say the victim was 33 years old.

There is no information about any suspects or a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department

