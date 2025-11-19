The Brief William H. Jackson, 20, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Hope Renee Saenz, 26. Saenz was pronounced dead after a shooting at her apartment in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive on Oct. 22, 2023. Saenz had two kids who were also at the home during the shooting.



A suspect has been arrested for the 2023 murder of a mother who died in her home while her two kids were also inside of the home.

Houston police say 20-year-old William H. Jackson was charged with capital murder in the death of Hope Renee Saenz, 26.

Suspect in murder of mother arrested

What we know:

Officers were called to the 12200 block of Fleming Drive on Oct. 22, 2023 around 9:45 p.m. after receiving calls about a home invasion and shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman inside with a gunshot wound.

According to a witness, two men broke inside the apartment unit and started shooting those inside. FOX 26 previously reported a man, woman, now known to be Saenz, and two kids were inside. Police said back in 2023, the woman’s husband reported that two males came over and tried to rob him in the apartment.

William H. Jackson

Saenz was shot during and later pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Jackson was later identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

The second unknown male in the shooting death has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.