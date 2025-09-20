West Harris County: Woman found shot in vehicle; death investigation underway

The Brief A woman was found shot in a vehicle Friday evening on Sierra Blanca Drive. Officials say an altercation happened during a meeting involving family members and another person. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Harris County detectives are looking for information regarding a shooting that killed a woman on Friday night.

Harris County: Shooting on Sierra Blanca Drive

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Sierra Blanca Drive, near the Westpark Tollway and Highway 6.

According to a sergeant at the scene, deputies found a woman in a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A news release from the sheriff's office identified the woman as 40-year-old Krystal Degeyter.

Sgt. Sidney Miller says the victim was at the scene with her brother and her boyfriend to meet with someone else. During the meeting, an altercation happened, and the victim was shot.

Detectives have reportedly spoken to witnesses and collected evidence, and they're now following up on leads.

What we don't know:

The person who the victim and her relatives met with is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)