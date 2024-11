One person is dead after a shooting along the SH 288 South Freeway, Houston police say.

An investigation is underway in the southbound toll lanes near MacGregor.

According to police, a person was found fatally shot around 11:10 a.m. Monday.

One person is detained at the scene, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.