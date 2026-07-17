Person shot at SE Houston car wash, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Houston Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a car wash on the southeast side of town.
Houston South Belt shooting: Search for suspect underway
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 11:40 am Friday at a car wash on Sabo Road and Fuqua Street. Police say one person was shot.
The suspect, who police describe as a white male wearing a white shirt and black shorts, reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex. Officers are said to be at that complex.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the victim's current condition.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police