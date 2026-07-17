Person shot at SE Houston car wash, police searching for suspect

The Brief A shooting was reported at a car wash on Sabo Road. Police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting. Officers are searching for a suspect at a nearby apartment complex.



Houston Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a car wash on the southeast side of town.

Houston South Belt shooting: Search for suspect underway

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11:40 am Friday at a car wash on Sabo Road and Fuqua Street. Police say one person was shot.

The suspect, who police describe as a white male wearing a white shirt and black shorts, reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex. Officers are said to be at that complex.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the victim's current condition.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.