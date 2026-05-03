Mother mourns Liberty High School student killed in Sharpstown shooting

The Brief Houston Police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ronald Xiloj Cua. The victim’s mother, who immigrated with her son from Guatemala three years ago, is pleading for justice as the local community prepared for a candlelight vigil. Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two men seen fleeing the scene off Fondren Road in a vehicle.



Houston Police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ronald Xiloj Cua, a junior at Liberty High School.

Deadly Sharpstown shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at a gas station on Fondren Road and Harwin Drive.

According to police at the scene, a white Toyota pulled into the gas station. Multiple people were said to be inside the vehicle already, and two more males were seen getting inside.

A gunfight allegedly started in the vehicle, then several people got out and continued to shoot at each other before leaving the scene.

One person, now identified as Cua, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other people reportedly went to a hospital, one of them having a gunshot wound.

A Mother’s Heartbreak

What they're saying:

Ronald’s mother, Cecilia Xiloj Cua, spoke with FOX 26 about the devastating loss of her eldest son. Ronald immigrated to Houston from Guatemala three years ago to build a better life.

"Even though I feel like I’m dying—and so many thoughts race through my mind, tempting me to give up—I have two other children," Cecilia said.

She described Ronald as a beloved grandson and brother, noting that her parents provided unconditional support while she raised him as a single mother.

"I must seek justice, and I (want) justice," she added. "I hope that justice will prevail—especially in this country."

Community Support

Big picture view:

The family says the outpouring of support from the local community has been a vital source of strength as they navigate the tragedy.

Cecilia said Liberty High School’s principal was expected to join the family and students for a candlelight vigil on Saturday to honor Ronald’s memory.

Persons of interest

Persons of interest sought in fatal April 26 Houston shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police)

Houston Police have released images of two people wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting. Authorities are urging the public to take a close look at the surveillance photos provided.

How to Help

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)