Houston police are working to determine what led up to the shooting of a man early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. and started canvasing the area. Police say the officers located the man in a parking lot in the 400 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting along the N Sam Houston Parkway E.

Officers found that the man had been shot in the arms and legs and applied multiple tourniquets, officials say.

Police say officers canvased the area but couldn’t find where he was shot. According to HPD, the man told the officers that was leaving an apartment complex after visiting family, and someone ran up on him and started shooting.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800.