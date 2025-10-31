Second teen charged in deadly Houston shooting of another teen, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday. A 17-year-old is also in custody for this incident, according to records. Another 15-year-old was shot and killed in September after a fight on North Braeswood Boulevard.



A second teen has been charged with murder for the shooting death of another teen in Houston's Meyerland area, according to police.

Houston Braeswood Boulevard shooting: Second teen charged

What we know:

Houston Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Kenneth Payne.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Thursday.

Another teen, 17-year-old Braelin James, has also been charged with this shooting. Court records say he remains in jail on a $500,000 bond for his murder charge.

Police say James was in custody on unrelated charges.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Police are not naming the 15-year-old suspect. No mugshot will be released.

Braeswood Boulevard shooting

Sept. 2025 shooting scene on North Braeswood Boulevard.

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on Sept. 19 at a gas station in the 5300 block of North Braeswood Boulevard.

According to police, two groups got into a fight at the scene. As one of the groups was leaving, at least one person shot at the group's vehicle, striking Kenneth Payne.

Payne was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Braelin James was reportedly charged on Oct. 1.