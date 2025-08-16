Houston police release footage of July officer-involved shootout

The Brief The incident happened in mid-July on Mykawa Road near Almeda Genoa Road. Police say Bobby Alverado shot an officer, and officers fired back. The officer and suspect were said to be in stable condition, and the suspect has since been charged.



Houston Police have released bodycam videos of a July shooting that injured a suspect and an officer.

Houston police shooting near Mykawa

The backstory:

The videos are related to an officer-involved shooting that happened July 17 on Mykawa Road, near Almeda Genoa Road.

According to a press release from July 21, police were called at about 11:30 p.m. about a "suspicious person with a weapon."

When officers got to Mykawa Road, they said they saw someone in the roadway who matched the description. Police identified the person as 36-year-old Bobby Jose Alvarado, who has since been charged twice with aggravated assault of a police officer.

Based on the summary video released by HPD, officers immediately got out of their vehicle and yelled at Alvarado to put his hands in the air.

After the second time giving the command, shots were fired. HPD Sergeant P. George can be heard yelling that he had been shot, but he was "up and moving."

Bodycam footage from Sergeants George and K. Burch shows them both shooting back at the suspect, who police say was hit by the gunfire.

Sergeant Burch is then heard requesting medics for a downed suspect and a downed officer, then goes to help Sgt. George apply a tourniquet.

*WARNING: The videos embedded in the X post below contain graphic content*

The summary video cuts to body cameras worn by Officers Castillo and Todd. The video shows that about five minutes went by since the last clip.

Ofc. Todd is seen instructing other officers on how to approach the suspect as he laid face-down on the roadway.

One officer leads the group with a shield, and a few others are carrying guns and flashlights. Another officer retrieves the suspect's gun, and Ofc. Castillo handcuffs the suspect.

The summary video ends after officers roll the suspect to his side and cut off his shirt.

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.