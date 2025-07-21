The Brief A Houston police sergeant was shot on Mykawa Road on July 17. Bobby Jose Alvarado has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.



A man has been charged for shooting a Houston police sergeant last week, HPD says.

Man facing charges in police shooting

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Bobby Jose Alvarado.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

What we don't know:

His bond has not been set. He was shot during the incident and remains in the hospital as of Monday morning.

Officer, suspect shot on Mykawa Road

The backstory:

The shooting occurred around 11:35 on Thursday, July 17, after police responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon in the 10500 block of Mykawa Road.

According to police, officers found a man walking in the roadway who matched the description from the report. As the officer got out of their patrol vehicle, the suspect opened fire, police say.

One officer was shot. Police say the officers returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Officers provided aid to the wounded officer and the suspect. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officer shot in line-of-duty

Dig deeper:

The officer who was shot was identified as Sgt. P. George. He was taken to the hospital. He was treated and has since been released.

Sgt. George, assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, was sworn in as an HPD officer in February 1997.

The investigation

Police say Sgt. George and Sgt. K. Burch, who was sworn in as an officer in 2014, both fired their guns.

What's next:

Per protocol, the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.