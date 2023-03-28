Houston police say a man was shot after asking some uninvited guests to leave his party.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Park Place Blvd.

According to police, the man and his fiancée were throwing a party when two family members showed up uninvited.

Police say the man tried to get the uninvited guests to leave, but one of them took out a gun and shot the man.

He was reportedly shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation continues.