An argument between neighbors during a child’s birthday party ended with a man shot, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 16800 block of City View Place.

Police say a child’s birthday party was being held at the location, and two neighbors got into an argument about who was going to pay for the beer.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on City View Place.

At some point, one man took out a gun and shot a man in his 40s in the abdomen, police say.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene.