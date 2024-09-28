Houston police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning in Houston.

Around 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southmore Boulevard, officers in the area were flagged down by a witness about a victim shot in the back.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Southmore Boulevard shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

According to the victim, he was meeting with a woman at the location when four men approached him and demanded money. When the victim attempted to run away, he was shot, officials say.

Police provided help at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.