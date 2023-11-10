Bird Run shooting: Man on the run after shooting, killing girlfriend, police say

Houston police are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting his girlfriend on Friday night.

Details are limited, but according to authorities, officers arrived at 8500 Bird Run after reports of a shooting.

A woman was found dead at the scene, officials say. Preliminary information says a boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument and the boyfriend shot the woman one time before leaving the scene.

Authorities are searching for him at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.